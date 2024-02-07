Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Reduced by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC cut its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,759,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,338 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Choreo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Choreo LLC owned about 0.20% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $59,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $36.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,598,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,777. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.22. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $37.14.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

