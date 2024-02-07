Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 5.9% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $12,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,824,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,959,371. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.25. The stock has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

