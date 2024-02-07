Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Acquires 670 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VTV traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,529,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,939. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.49. The firm has a market cap of $106.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $152.93.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

