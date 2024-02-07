Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Buys 1,339 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. New Street Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.21.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $49.81. 10,077,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,127,498. The firm has a market cap of $202.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average of $52.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,884.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

