Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Buys 284 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after buying an additional 18,557 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,181,036 shares. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.31 and its 200 day moving average is $140.01. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

