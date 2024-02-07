Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.46. The company had a trading volume of 780,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,115. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.10.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

