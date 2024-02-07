Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $350,979,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $308,588,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,275,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,490,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,112 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.03. 2,640,664 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.51.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

