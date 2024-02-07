Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DE. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Melius downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.69.

DE stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $387.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $108.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.83. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.96%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

