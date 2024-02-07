Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) VP Trinh Phung Sells 1,287 Shares

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) VP Trinh Phung sold 1,287 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.18, for a total value of $298,815.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,383.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Trinh Phung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 7th, Trinh Phung sold 203 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $34,840.89.

Shockwave Medical Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ SWAV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $236.59. 363,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,072. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.34. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $315.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.71 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.00.

Institutional Trading of Shockwave Medical

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

