Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Up 1.9%

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.89 and last traded at $22.71. 22,043 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 216,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLN

Silence Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151.43% and a negative return on equity of 236.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Silence Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 17.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 39.3% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silence Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.