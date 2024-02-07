Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Shares Gap Up to $6.20

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.20, but opened at $6.40. Soho House & Co Inc. shares last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 35,913 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Soho House & Co Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Soho House & Co Inc. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHCO

Soho House & Co Inc. Trading Down 19.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $300.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Soho House & Co Inc.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHCO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the third quarter worth $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.