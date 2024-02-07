SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Price Down 5.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.8% on Monday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $166.00 to $133.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. SolarEdge Technologies traded as low as $63.81 and last traded at $64.04. Approximately 517,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,648,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SEDG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $300.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.26.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SolarEdge Technologies

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 13.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.95 and a 200 day moving average of $115.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.51.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.