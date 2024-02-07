Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.68

Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.68 and last traded at C$3.69, with a volume of 71798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLS shares. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from C$10.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Solaris Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Eight Capital set a C$23.50 target price on shares of Solaris Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Solaris Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

Insider Activity at Solaris Resources

The stock has a market capitalization of C$662.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.10.

In other Solaris Resources news, Director Daniel Earle bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,500.00. In other Solaris Resources news, Senior Officer Javier Felipe Toro bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,000.00. Also, Director Daniel Earle bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.05 per share, with a total value of C$40,500.00. 45.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Solaris Resources

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

