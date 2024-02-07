Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $4.42 EPS

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($4.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $314.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sphere Entertainment’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Sphere Entertainment Stock Down 0.3 %

Sphere Entertainment stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.71. The company had a trading volume of 101,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,847. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Sphere Entertainment has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $43.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

