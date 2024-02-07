Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Shares Up 6.2%

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY – Get Free Report) rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 971 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Starpharma Stock Up 6.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07.

About Starpharma

Starpharma Holdings Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company offers VivaGel BV, a non-antibiotic vaginal gel for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis and prevention of recurrent BV; VIRALEZE, an antiviral nasal spray; and VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom.

