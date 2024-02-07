State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 832,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,350 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of RTX worth $59,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.94. 4,624,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,351,322. The company has a market cap of $132.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $104.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Redburn Atlantic downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

