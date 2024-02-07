State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,072 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $64,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,958,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,608,351. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

