State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $59.22 Million Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $59,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $944,528,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $664,077,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $503,385,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 825.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,715,000 after acquiring an additional 676,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $564.60.

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $497.83. The company had a trading volume of 852,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,490. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $477.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $116.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $502.14.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

