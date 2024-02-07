State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,192,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 52,317 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $69,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451,006 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,296,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,431,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $208,647,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,777.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,657,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. William Blair lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.63. 17,965,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,404,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.98. The firm has a market cap of $98.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $74.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.33% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.