State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.11% of MercadoLibre worth $67,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MELI. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,752.50.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $3.48 on Wednesday, hitting $1,713.87. The stock had a trading volume of 442,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,130. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,063.02 and a one year high of $1,800.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,637.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,426.65. The company has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a PE ratio of 87.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

