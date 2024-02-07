State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 286,359 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,235,240 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 286,359 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of HDFC Bank worth $72,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,638 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,304,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670,570. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $71.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

