State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 29,900 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 654,681 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 29,900 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of TJX Companies worth $58,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TJX. Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.76.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

TJX traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.81. 4,641,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,454,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $98.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.68%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

