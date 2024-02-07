StockNews.com Upgrades Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) to Buy

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

CSL stock traded up $24.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $341.96. The company had a trading volume of 815,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,677. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $307.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.41. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $350.00. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

