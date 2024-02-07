Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Trading Up 0.2%

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €52.60 ($56.56) and last traded at €52.40 ($56.34). 32,857 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 132,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at €52.30 ($56.24).

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of €52.97 and a 200-day moving average of €47.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 443.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.28.

About Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various outdoor advertising media services, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.