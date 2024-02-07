Substratum (SUB) Trading 103.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Substratum (SUB) traded up 50.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 103.4% higher against the dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $9.73 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00016067 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015320 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,315.99 or 0.99441325 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00010813 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.42 or 0.00193909 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0002411 USD and is up 33.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $40.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

