Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,397 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 1.6% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 108.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $559.30. 4,370,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,326,058. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $242.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $579.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $495.07 and a 200 day moving average of $445.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Truist Financial raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic upped their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $76,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,924 shares of company stock worth $103,900,946 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

