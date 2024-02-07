Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,973 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,004 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 150.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,731,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,488 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $36,626,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3,274.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,199,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.68.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:OHI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.08. 3,400,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,069. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.60. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $34.77. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 279.17%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.