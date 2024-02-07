SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Shares Down 12.3%

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 12.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.09 and last traded at $8.09. Approximately 399,864 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 396,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

SunCar Technology Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $604.09 million and a PE ratio of -37.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunCar Technology Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SunCar Technology Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SunCar Technology Group Company Profile

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

Further Reading

