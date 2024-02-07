Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Down 10.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) was down 10.1% during trading on Monday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $21.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sunnova Energy International traded as low as $8.87 and last traded at $8.90. Approximately 1,665,342 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 5,503,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average is $12.23.
Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.
