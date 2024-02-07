Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Sets New 52-Week High at $626.00

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $626.00 and last traded at $619.48, with a volume of 3455513 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $579.63.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMCI. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.88.

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $354.52 and a 200-day moving average of $303.78. The company has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $1,033,272.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,304.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total value of $1,033,272.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,109 shares of company stock worth $19,591,625 over the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 280,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,864,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,938,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at about $5,778,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 124.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 20,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth $3,958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

