Superdry (LON:SDRY) Shares Down 5.3%

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 40.22 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 41 ($0.51). 3,323,372 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 3,516,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.30 ($0.54).

Superdry Trading Down 5.3 %

The company has a market cap of £40.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 31.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 43.60.

Superdry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Superdry plc designs, produces, markets, and sells clothing, footwear, and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The Company operates through stores, concessions, various Internet sites, multi-brand independents and distributors, franchise, and license stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.