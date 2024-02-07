Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Gap Up to $50.45

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.45, but opened at $52.00. Symbotic shares last traded at $50.21, with a volume of 606,269 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYM shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.85.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.69. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.56 and a beta of 2.02.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.89 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 138.28% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 20,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $1,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $1,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $877,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 94,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $4,802,800.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $60,568.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 491,306 shares of company stock valued at $24,187,258. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Softbank Group CORP. grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,480,000 after buying an additional 20,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after acquiring an additional 696,727 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Symbotic by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 714,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,520,000 after purchasing an additional 144,668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Symbotic by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 579,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,765,000 after purchasing an additional 77,388 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Symbotic by 54.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after purchasing an additional 178,589 shares during the period.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

