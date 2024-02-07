Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 290.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $397,373,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sysco by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,859,000 after buying an additional 1,666,008 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth $107,472,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 7,204.3% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,293,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,226,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,079. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.04 and a 200 day moving average of $71.26.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.90%.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

