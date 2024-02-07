Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Gap Up to $9.06

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.06, but opened at $9.31. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 713,172 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. CLSA assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.47.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.63. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 87.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,608,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,297,884 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 436.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,735,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480,718 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,056,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,621 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,245,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,194,000. 23.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

