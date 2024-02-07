Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $90.44

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.44 and last traded at $89.43, with a volume of 459607 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THC. UBS Group reduced their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.10.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $331,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,646.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

