The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,626 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up about 1.5% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.76.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.93. 2,824,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,381,153. The company has a market cap of $111.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $98.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

