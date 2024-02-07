Threshold (T) Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $254.40 million and approximately $11.47 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for about $0.0254 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Threshold Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,591,895,882.394596 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02477303 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $15,751,233.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

