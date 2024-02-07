Timken (NYSE:TKR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Timken had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Timken updated its FY24 guidance to $5.80-6.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.800-6.200 EPS.

Timken Stock Performance

TKR stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.31. The company had a trading volume of 350,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,518. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.55. Timken has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $95.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TKR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timken currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $370,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at $6,578,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timken by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,450,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,808,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timken by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,773,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,420,000 after purchasing an additional 112,617 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Timken by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,922,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Timken by 54.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after purchasing an additional 562,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Timken by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,206,000 after purchasing an additional 29,003 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Further Reading

