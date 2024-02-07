Timken (NYSE:TKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Timken updated its FY24 guidance to $5.80-6.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.800-6.200 EPS.

Timken Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TKR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.01. 303,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.79. Timken has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $95.08.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $370,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at $6,578,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Timken by 4,756.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 854,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,844,000 after purchasing an additional 837,073 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,603,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Timken by 54.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after acquiring an additional 562,930 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 520.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,826,000 after buying an additional 543,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,725,000 after buying an additional 482,926 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

