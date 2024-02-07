Tompkins Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

Tompkins Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years. Tompkins Financial has a payout ratio of 49.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tompkins Financial to earn $5.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Tompkins Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Tompkins Financial has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $79.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.83 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tompkins Financial

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 192.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial during the second quarter valued at $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 11.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tompkins Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tompkins Financial

About Tompkins Financial

(Get Free Report)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.