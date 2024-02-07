Tompkins Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.
Tompkins Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years. Tompkins Financial has a payout ratio of 49.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tompkins Financial to earn $5.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Tompkins Financial has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $79.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.83 and a beta of 0.66.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tompkins Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.
Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.
