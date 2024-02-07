Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 34,991 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 35,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

Torex Gold Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.76.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.