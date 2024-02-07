TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Sees Large Volume Increase

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 5,032,382 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 169% from the previous session’s volume of 1,868,141 shares.The stock last traded at $62.88 and had previously closed at $65.05.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $154.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.597 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 10.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in TotalEnergies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

