Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 510.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,080,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,228,798,000 after buying an additional 429,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,568,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,010,068,000 after buying an additional 108,622 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $773,292,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,070,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $678,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.40.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.45. The stock had a trading volume of 927,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,483. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.56.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.83%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

