Trex (NYSE:TREX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 650,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 741,393 shares.The stock last traded at $80.47 and had previously closed at $86.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Trex from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.89.

Trex Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 2,324.6% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,180,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,237,000 after buying an additional 1,034,669 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $35,763,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,777,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,182,000 after acquiring an additional 776,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 389.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,797,000 after acquiring an additional 710,648 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

