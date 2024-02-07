TrueFi (TRU) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $54.67 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 7th. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $54.67 million and $3.20 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,095,970,655 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,095,970,655.4931033 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.04767285 USD and is up 2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $1,901,294.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.