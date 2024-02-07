Truist Financial Increases Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target to $60.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TENB. Stephens lifted their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Tenable in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Westpark Capital raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

Get Tenable alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Tenable

Tenable Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

TENB traded up $2.52 on Wednesday, reaching $50.15. 3,163,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,256. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.14. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -73.75 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 33,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $1,590,327.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,964,382.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 33,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $1,590,327.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,964,382.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $110,504.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,753,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,857 shares of company stock worth $2,717,008. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Tenable by 81.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenable

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.