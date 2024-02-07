Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Tyson Foods updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.37. 916,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,160. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $63.49.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is -79.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,040.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 374.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

