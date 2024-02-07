UGE International (CVE:UGE) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Shares of UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE – Get Free Report) dropped 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.76. Approximately 20,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 17,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

UGE International Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.27. The company has a market cap of C$25.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.82.

UGE International (CVE:UGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.59 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that UGE International Ltd. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGE International Company Profile

UGE International Ltd. develops, builds, finances, owns, and operates commercial and community solar facilities in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It also provides energy storage services; and engineering and consulting services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

