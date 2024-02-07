UNUS SED LEO Price Hits $4.05 on Top Exchanges (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $3.75 billion and approximately $1.11 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for $4.05 or 0.00009081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.91 or 0.00154625 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,636,652 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 927,651,243.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 4.0268337 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $1,502,676.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.