Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Stock Price Up 18.2%

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB – Get Free Report) rose 18.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 183,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 356% from the average daily volume of 40,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.58.

About Vanadiumcorp Resource

(Get Free Report)

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanadiumcorp Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanadiumcorp Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.